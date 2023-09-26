10 most empathic health system brands

Ridgewood, N.J.-based Valley Health System is the most empathic health system brand, according to a survey by marketing agency Monigle.

Mongile asked more than 25,000 consumers to rate health systems on the following: "Demonstrates empathy and compassion in every aspect of patient care."

Empathy is "one of the most important intellectual drivers of choice and advocacy," a Monigle spokesperson told Becker's. Intellectual drivers are what "people think about your brand when they go through their mental decision-making checklists."

Here are the top 10, according to the list Monigle shared with Becker's in September:

1. Valley Health System (Ridgewood, N.J.)

2. Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles)

3. McLeod Health (Florence, S.C.)

4. University of Miami Health System

5. University of Chicago Medicine

6. Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)

7. Northeast Georgia Health System (Gainesville)

8. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

9. Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

10. University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City, Kan.)