9 drugs now in shortage

Here are nine new drug shortages to know, according to databases compiled by the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Linezolid injection: Multiple manufacturers, including Pfizer, Fresenius Kabi and Hikma, are reporting shortages primarily due to manufacturing delays. Pfizer's linezolid 600-milligram bags are on back order, with an estimated release date of November for some presentations and June for others. Meanwhile, Piramal Critical Care and Sun Pharma have the injection available. Droperidol injection: American Regent has indicated a shortage of droperidol due to unspecified reasons. The company has limited supplies available with weekly releases, but overall supply remains insufficient for usual ordering. 0.9% sodium chloride small-volume bags: Baxter is facing supply issues due to damage at its North Carolina plant, which supplies large volume IV fluids. All marketed presentations are on back order. 23.4% sodium chloride injection: Both Fresenius Kabi and Pfizer are reporting shortages. Fresenius Kabi did not provide a reason, while Pfizer cited increased demand. Estimated release dates for Fresenius Kabi's products range from early November to mid-December. Technetium Tc-99m sodium pertechnetate generator: The Ultra-Technekow V4 generator is unavailable due to shortages of both active and inactive ingredient components, affecting all presentations. Telmisartan tablet: Micardis was discontinued for business reasons effective Oct. 22, effective across all strengths. Atomoxetine hydrochloride capsule: Strattera was discontinued due to a business decision, with all strengths no longer available as of Oct. 22. Amoxapine tablet: Although this psychiatric medication has been listed as in shortage since March 2020, all formulations are now reported as available again. Exenatide synthetic injection: Byetta was discontinued as of Oct. 25, while the extended-release version was discontinued effective Oct. 28.