10 hospitals, health systems seeking pharmacy leaders 

The following hospitals and health systems have recently posted job listings for pharmacy leaders.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
- Arkansas Children’s, based in Little Rock, is hiring a pharmacy director.
- Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is hiring a chief pharmacy officer.
- HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is hiring a division director of clinical pharmacy to be based in Las Vegas.
- Prime Healthcare, based in Ontario, Calif., is hiring a regional director of pharmacy services to be based in Boston.
- Rush University Medical Center, based in Chicago, is hiring a director of pharmacy.
- Select Medical, based in Mechanicsburg, Pa., is hiring a director of pharmacy to be based in Detroit.
- St. Luke’s Health System, based in Boise, Idaho, is hiring a director of pharmacy for its Meridian Inpatient Pharmacy.
- St. Peter’s Health, based in Helena, Mont., is hiring a director of pharmacy.
- The University of Texas Medical Branch, based in Galveston, is hiring a director of pharmacy for clinical services.
- UPMC, based in Pittsburgh, is hiring a director of pharmacy.