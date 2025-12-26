10 hospitals, health systems seeking pharmacy leaders 

By: Ella Jeffries

The following hospitals and health systems have recently posted job listings for pharmacy leaders.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

  1. Arkansas Children’s, based in Little Rock, is hiring a pharmacy director.
  2. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is hiring a chief pharmacy officer.
  3. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is hiring a division director of clinical pharmacy to be based in Las Vegas.
  4. Prime Healthcare, based in Ontario, Calif., is hiring a regional director of pharmacy services to be based in Boston.
  5. Rush University Medical Center, based in Chicago, is hiring a director of pharmacy.
  6. Select Medical, based in Mechanicsburg, Pa., is hiring a director of pharmacy to be based in Detroit.
  7. St. Luke’s Health System, based in Boise, Idaho, is hiring a director of pharmacy for its Meridian Inpatient Pharmacy.
  8. St. Peter’s Health, based in Helena, Mont., is hiring a director of pharmacy.
  9. The University of Texas Medical Branch, based in Galveston, is hiring a director of pharmacy for clinical services.
  10. UPMC, based in Pittsburgh, is hiring a director of pharmacy.

