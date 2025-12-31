FDA rejects cortisol modulator for hypertension 

Corcept Therapeutics has received a complete response letter from the FDA for its new drug application for relacorilant, a treatment for hypertension caused by hypercortisolism.

In the Dec. 31 letter, the FDA acknowledged that Corcept’s GRACE trial met its primary endpoint and that its GRADIENT trial provided supporting evidence; however, additional data is needed to support a favorable benefit-risk assessment, the agency said.

Relacorilant is a selective glucocorticoid receptor antagonist that modulates cortisol activity. The drug has received orphan drug designation in both the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of hypercortisolism.

The FDA has set a separate Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of July 11, 2026, for relacorilant as a treatment for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.