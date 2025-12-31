FDA grants priority review to Alzheimer’s agitation drug

Axsome Therapeutics received FDA acceptance and priority review designation for its supplemental new drug application for AXS-05, a treatment for agitation associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

The FDA set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of April 30, 2026. AXS-05 is a combination of dextromethorphan hydrobromide and bupropion hydrochloride.

Agitation affects up to 76% of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, and there are currently few approved treatment options, according to a Dec. 31 news release. The application is supported by data from four randomized, double-blind, controlled phase 3 trials and a long-term safety study.

The FDA previously granted AXS-05 breakthrough therapy designation for this indication in June 2020.