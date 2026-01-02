Virginia community health center to open pharmacy 

Saltville-based Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems plans to open a pharmacy within its Tazewell Community Health Center in early 2026.

The Tazewell Community Health Center Pharmacy will serve both patients and the general public, according to a health system news release. It will operate as an entity-owned pharmacy under the direction of Kara Halstead, PharmD, pharmacy operations manager.

Services will include a prescription club plan for $4, a sliding-fee patient assistance program and delivery to Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems medical sites and local residents.

The health system said the new pharmacy will support integrated, patient-centered care by expanding access to medications within the community.