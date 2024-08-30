Oracle Health in the last 30 days

Oracle Health, formerly known as Cerner, is the second-largest EHR vendor in the U.S. Here are six updates on the company from August.

1. Since the April launch of its six-year Vision 2030 initiative, a partnership with Oracle Health, Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare has expanded its executive team, Becker's reported Aug. 29.

2. Oracle Health is using its EHR to automate Social Security Administration Disability Insurance eligibility, General Manager Seema Verma wrote Aug. 20 on LinkedIn.

3. At its Users Group Meeting on Aug. 20, Epic welcomed nine health systems that had switched from Oracle Health.

4. Forbes named Oracle Health the best EHR of 2024 for multiple-site organizations Aug. 10.

5. Data analytics firm MultiPlan named Doug Garis executive vice president and CFO, effective Aug. 5. He most recently served as CFO of Oracle Health.

6. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems said it plans to fully deploy its Project Empower initiative across all of its hospitals by the end of the year, Becker's reported Aug. 1. Project Empower combines the Oracle Health Enterprise Resource Planning system with other financial, supply chain and human capital management systems offered by the company.