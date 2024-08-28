AtlantiCare adds to leadership team during growth initiative

Since the launch of its six-year Vision 2030 initiative in April, Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare has expanded its executive team.

The initiative, which includes partnerships with Oracle Health, Philadelphia-based Drexel University College of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Cancer Institute, and Pennington, N.J.-based Global Neurosciences Institute, has led to several changes in the team.

In June, Jordan Ruch began his role as CIO, following his previous position as chief technology officer at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

"Vision 2030 is super exciting and one of the main reasons I joined AtlantiCare. It's not only a partnership with Oracle Health but involves multiple affiliations aimed at bringing clinical excellence to the region," Mr. Ruch told Becker's in a July interview with Naomi Diaz.

As part of Vision 2030, AtlantiCare plans to activate 20 new major solutions and more than 60 capabilities throughout the partnership with Oracle Health.

AtlantiCare also appointed Kevin McDonnell as its first chief hospital executive to lead hospital operations.

Mr. McDonnell began his new position in August, bringing nearly four decades of healthcare experience with him.

Before assuming his current role, he served as vice president of medical services organization at RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group, according to a news release shared with Becker's. He also previously served as COO of AtlantiCare Physician Group.

In his return to AtlantiCare, Mr. McDonnell leads the system's hospital campuses, overseeing strategic planning for acute care services, clinical and professional performance, quality, patient safety, medical and clinical education, and system growth and development, the release said.

"I am truly excited to return to AtlantiCare and rejoin this exceptional team," he said in the release. "AtlantiCare's Vision 2030 initiative to transform healthcare delivery is incredibly inspiring, and I am eager to contribute to this bold vision and make a significant impact."