New Jersey system taps 1st chief hospital executive

Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare has appointed Kevin McDonnell as its first chief hospital executive to lead hospital operations.

Mr. McDonnell brings nearly four decades of healthcare experience to the newly created role, according to an Aug. 6 news release shared with Becker's.

Most recently, he served as vice president of medical services organization at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group. He also previously served as COO of AtlantiCare Physician Group.

In his return to AtlantiCare, Mr. McDonnell will lead the system's hospital campuses, overseeing strategic planning for acute care services, clinical and professional performance, quality, patient safety, medical and clinical education, and system growth and development, according to the release.

AtlantiCare employs more than 6,500 people and serves the community in more than 100 locations in five counties of southern New Jersey.