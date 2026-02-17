Montana hospital continues recovery after cybersecurity incident disrupts network

Livingston (Mont.) HealthCare is continuing to address network disruptions following a recent cybersecurity incident that affected its phone systems and certain network services.

In a Feb. 16 update posted on its website, Livingston HealthCare said its phone system has been restored and patients can once again call the organization as usual. However, some network services remain limited as response efforts continue.

The hospital first disclosed the issue Feb. 13, reporting disruptions to its phone and network systems tied to what it described as a “potential cybersecurity incident.” At that time, Livingston HealthCare said it had taken certain systems offline as a precaution while it assessed the situation.

According to the Feb. 16 update, internal teams and external partners are working to fully restore all systems “as quickly and safely as possible.” The organization said patient care is continuing despite the ongoing network limitations and that it is taking precautions to protect its systems and information.

In its earlier statement, Livingston HealthCare said it was investigating the incident with the help of appropriate experts and emphasized that safeguarding patient information and maintaining safe care delivery are top priorities.

The health system said it will continue to share updates as more information becomes available. For medical emergencies, officials advised patients to call 911 or go directly to the emergency department. Urgent care services remain open during normal operating hours.