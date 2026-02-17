Why Northwell, HCA and UPMC are betting big on EHR unification

Northwell Health, HCA Healthcare and UPMC are in the midst of major EHR transitions slated for completion over the next several months and years.

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, a 190-hospital system, is working to move its entire enterprise to the Meditech Expanse platform. The health system has been a customer of the vendor for more than 30 years.

Most recently, HCA expanded its new Meditech EHR to 43 hospitals. Jake O’Shea, MD, vice president and chief health information officer of HCA Healthcare, told Becker’s the move allows the organization to modernize its EHR environment “while building on a deep strategic partnership with Meditech.”

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh-based UPMC is transitioning its network of hospitals and care sites to a single Epic instance. Robert Bart, MD, chief medical information officer of UPMC, told Becker’s the new system will allow the organization to unify clinical operations, simplify the patient experience and create the digital foundation needed to scale AI across the system.

In September, about 40% of the organization moved to the unified platform. The remaining 60% is scheduled to convert this spring.

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is also consolidating its EHR systems. The health system is bringing more than 30 core EHRs across its 28 hospitals and hundreds of ambulatory sites onto Epic.

In late 2025, the organization completed its first major go-live, Kristin Myers, chief digital officer of Northwell Health, told Becker’s. Northwell is now preparing for its second implementation wave, which will cover the Central Region on Long Island and is scheduled to go live May 30. Ms. Myers said the rollout extends beyond standardization.

Moving to a single Epic platform is designed to improve patient access, clinician experience and clinical continuity across the system.

Having one patient portal will allow Northwell to provide streamlined digital access to health information, more convenient scheduling and direct communication with care teams, she said. Consolidating systems is also expected to reduce administrative burden and support workforce efficiency.

As health systems face mounting financial pressure and rising expectations around AI-enabled care, large-scale EHR consolidations are increasingly positioned as enterprise transformation efforts rather than IT upgrades. For organizations such as HCA Healthcare, UPMC and Northwell Health, the shift to unified platforms represents a strategic bet that standardized data, streamlined operations and deeper vendor alignment will create the infrastructure needed for long-term innovation. With several major go-lives scheduled over the next few years, the outcomes of these transitions may shape how other large health systems approach modernization in an AI-driven era.