Logan Health to replace Meditech EHR with Oracle

Kalispell, Mont.-based Logan Health is moving to an Oracle Health EHR system, Daily Inter Lake reported Sept. 20.

Logan Health will be implementing the same EHR system as Billings (Mont.) Clinic, the healthcare organization it merged with in 2023.

The switch to the new EHR system is anticipated to take three years, Kevin Abel, co-CEO of the combined organization, told the publication. Critical access hospitals will be the first to begin the implementation.

Logan Health previously operated on a Meditech EHR system.