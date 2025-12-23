Artera Reaches $100M CARR, Why Providers Choose Artera’s Agentic AI Solutions Over the Risks of Upstarts

Artera.io, combining human and AI agent intelligence to fix patient communications, recently announced a $65 million growth investment and a major milestone of reaching $100 million in Contracted Annual Recurring Revenue (CARR) by the end of 2025. Healthcare organizations have used Artera’s AI solutions to engage more than 200 million patients. With over 1,000 healthcare organization customers, including specialty groups, FQHCs, healthcare providers, and federal agencies, Artera is the industry’s most experienced Agentic AI company, supporting over 2 billion patient-to-provider communications annually.

Artera will use the $65 million funding to fuel further growth and the adoption of Agentic AI in healthcare. The growth investment included support from existing investors, Lead Edge Capital (lead investor), Jackson Square Ventures, Health Velocity Capital, Heritage Medical Systems and Summation Health Ventures.

“Artera is uniquely positioned for success. The team handles billions of interactions for their customers, managing the trusted 10-digit phone numbers patients already rely on for their healthcare communications,” said Avery Rosin, Partner, Lead Edge Capital. “Their existing, scaled infrastructure provides the perfect foundation to rapidly deploy Agentic AI for healthcare providers. With this refined and ready system, Artera is uniquely equipped to transform the industry.”

After unveiling virtual agent solutions at Artera’s Customer Conference Heartbeat’24 in September 2024, hundreds of healthcare providers have deployed Artera Agents, including AI Agents, Flows Agents and Co-Pilots, to save millions of staff hours and fix patient access challenges.

“The race to leverage agentic AI in healthcare will not be won with technology alone; building AI agents is quickly becoming commoditized,” said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and Co-Founder, Artera. “Success requires technology paired with deep domain experience, extensive real-world data and distribution channels that allow for quick and easy activation. Artera has all three, which provides an essential and defensible competitive moat.”

Addressing Healthcare’s Administrative and Communication Crisis

Healthcare providers are currently facing a critical administrative and communication crisis fueled by systemic inefficiency. This challenge is rooted in the following:

Outdated Infrastructure : Healthcare largely runs on legacy on-premise, single tenant systems with custom integration requirements that increase administrative burden and decrease patient experience.

: Healthcare largely runs on legacy on-premise, single tenant systems with custom integration requirements that increase administrative burden and decrease patient experience. Explosion of Vendors: The proliferation of new vendors who lack the necessary domain and technical expertise, and promise band-aid solutions that create security and safety liabilities.

Artera addresses these pain points, offering proven agentic solutions that restore efficiency and deliver differentiation through:

1. Infrastructure (The Baseline) – Artera has driven multiple waves of transformation in patient engagement, and is again at the forefront in agentic AI by embracing standards like Model Context Protocol (MCP). In addition to AI Agents, Artera offers the proven Harmony platform to solve patient access challenges, including communications, scheduling, intake and payments, using text, email and AI Agents.

2. Knowledge (Artera’s Core Differentiator) – Artera’s vast, proprietary knowledge base, amassed over 10 years in the healthcare communication space, sets it apart. This knowledge includes over two billion annual patient-provider interactions with more than 200 million unique patients.

This extensive, real-world dataset provides an unmatched foundation for training, deploying and monitoring agentic AI solutions that are accurate, compliant and highly effective within the complex healthcare vertical. New entrants and upstarts lack this depth of historical, operational knowledge, which is critical for driving meaningful outcomes.

3. Distribution (Artera’s Strategic Advantage) -Artera is used by over 1,000 healthcare providers, including health systems, FQHCs, specialty groups and federal agencies. This established distribution network, integrations and trusted relationships drastically accelerate the path to deploying agents in production. By comparison, new entrants often face significant time and resource barriers attempting to sell, train, create specialty workflows and establish the EHR relationships required to have a successful production deployment.

Artera’s Philosophy: Agents + Humans Together

Artera’s AI Agents and AI Harmony platform enhance the patient experience by addressing the entire patient journey, from phone call to follow-up. By combining human and agent intelligence, Artera automates a vast range of administrative and clinical workflows, including scheduling and rescheduling, pre-appointment cancellation and verification, RX refills and renewals, post-appointment and discharge follow-up, managing triage, common FAQs, care gaps and more.

At Artera, security isn’t an afterthought – it’s the foundation. Artera’s best-in-class InfoSec approach keeps AI safe, compliant and built for healthcare. Virtual Agent features meet top industry standards – SOC 2 Type 2, HITRUST Certified, ISO and HIPAA compliant. Plus, Artera does not use PHI/PII in training models.

“Artera was founded to provide every patient with the concierge-level experience,“ added de Zwirek. ”For the past decade, we’ve supported thousands of healthcare organizations, learning the intricacies of patient communications. Artera leverages that deep, decade-long knowledge to deliver AI Agents that solve real-world problems and enable their human counterparts to operate with greater efficiency.”