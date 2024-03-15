Oracle Health 'not just an EHR company,' Seema Verma says

Even though Oracle Health is one of the largest EHR vendors in the world, the company does way more than that, its general manager says.

Oracle Health also provides healthcare data intelligence, a clinical documentation tool and "military-grade" cybersecurity, Seema Verma said at this week's HIMSS 2024 conference in Orlando, Fla.

"Oracle Health is not just an EHR company," Ms. Verma said. "We aim to transform the entire (healthcare) system to deliver a connected ecosystem through technology that is efficient, easy to implement, and where data not only flows with the patient, but it's clean, normalized and can interpret structured and unstructured data to provide insights and meaning for its users."

Ms. Verma, who headed CMS during the Trump administration, recently expanded her role at Oracle to become general manager of Oracle Health, formerly known as Cerner.

She spoke at HIMSS to introduce the company's Oracle Health Data Intelligence platform (formerly known as Healthy Intent) for analytics and care management. The program uses generative artificial intelligence to summarize patient journeys for care managers.

"Oracle Health Data Intelligence is the cornerstone of our strategy to realize the vision of interoperability, the power of meaningful data to enable value-based care, drive better outcomes and lower costs," Ms. Verma said.

Oracle Health plans to release a modernized patient portal in the coming months, while a payment system that allows for credit card use and a solution for providers and payers to exchange clinical data are coming later this year, she said. She also touted the company's RevElate patient accounting application and its use by Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System and Charleston, W.Va.-based Vandalia Health.

Ms. Verma said Oracle's "military-grade security" protects providers and payers from the "terrorists" who have been roiling the industry with cyberattacks.

And she predicted that Oracle Health's AI-powered Clinical Digital Assistant will be the "biggest antidote to provider burnout that we've ever seen."

She said the company will soon realize the vision Oracle had when it acquired EHR vendor Cerner in 2022 for $28.3 billion.

"Despite challenges, I have never been more hopeful for our future because, for the first time, advances in AI and other technologies hold the potential to revolutionize patient care and outcomes to reduce the administrative burden," she said.