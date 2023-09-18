Oracle launches generative AI healthcare assistant

Oracle launched a new generative artificial intelligence healthcare assistant designed to save clinicians time by responding to voice commands.

The Oracle Clinical Digital Assistant allows clinicians to use their voice to look up parts of a patient's EHR. The tool is designed to save clinicians time by reducing manual tasks within the EHR, according to a Sept. 18 Oracle news release.

The tool will be available within the next 12 months. Oracle Clinical Digital Assistant is built on the Oracle Digital Assistant platform, which is already in use across multiple industries.

"The EHR should be a provider's best ally in delivering engaging, personalized care to the patients they serve," Suhas Uliyar, Oracle Health's senior vice president of product management, said in the news release. "By bringing comprehensive generative AI and voice-first capabilities to our EHR platforms, we are not only helping providers reduce mundane work that leads to burnout, but we are also empowering them to create better interactions with patients that establish trust, build loyalty and deliver better outcomes."