Oracle wants to create 'global' healthcare database, co-founder says

Larry Ellison, the co-founder and chief technology officer of Oracle, said he wants the company to create a global healthcare database, Diginomica reported.

Mr. Ellison previously announced his ambitions to develop a national patient data system following his company's $28.4 billion acquisition of EHR vendor Cerner in June.

"Your healthcare records are stored in databases owned by every provider you've ever visited in your entire life," Mr. Ellison said at last week's Oracle CloudWorld event, according to the Oct. 25 Diginomica story. "It's terribly fragmented. And this creates a number of problems."

"There will be some of that data that you will want to share with other nations to provide a worldwide global health system," he added. "We are going to build two new public health systems, one national and one global. It was very clear during the COVID-19 pandemic that we are in desperate need of both of those systems if we are going to do a better job of managing healthcare, especially during a crisis."