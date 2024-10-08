Top 9 population health platforms

Giles Bruce -

Most health systems aiming to buy a new population health platform plan to invest in downside risk and value-based care initiatives, according to health IT researcher KLAS Research.

Here are the population health vendors that received the most considerations for purchase between July 2022 and June 2024, per the survey of 40 large acute care organizations published Oct. 1:

1. Arcadia: 14

2. Epic: 9

    Innovaccer: 9

4. Lightbeam: 8

5. Health Catalyst: 4

6. Oracle Health: 3

7. NextGen Healthcare: 2

    Optum: 2

9. HealthEC: 1

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars