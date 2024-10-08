Top 9 population health platforms

Most health systems aiming to buy a new population health platform plan to invest in downside risk and value-based care initiatives, according to health IT researcher KLAS Research.

Here are the population health vendors that received the most considerations for purchase between July 2022 and June 2024, per the survey of 40 large acute care organizations published Oct. 1:

1. Arcadia: 14

2. Epic: 9

Innovaccer: 9

4. Lightbeam: 8

5. Health Catalyst: 4

6. Oracle Health: 3

7. NextGen Healthcare: 2

Optum: 2

9. HealthEC: 1