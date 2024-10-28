Oracle Health to join interoperability network

Oracle Health said it intends to obtain the Qualified Health Information Network designation under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement, known as TEFCA.

According to an Oct. 28 news release, the EHR vendor has begun the process to achieve Qualified Health Information Network status. With this, Oracle Health will be able to facilitate seamless and secure health information exchange for its healthcare clients.

TEFCA was launched in December as part of the 21st Century Cures Act mandate. It aims to establish a unified framework for governance, policy, and technical standards, creating a benchmark for interoperability across nationwide health information networks.

Epic Nexus, a subsidiary of EHR vendor Epic, was one of the first organizations to receive the Qualified Health Information Network designation in December.