Epic gets approval to join TEFCA

Epic Nexus, a subsidiary of Epic, has become one of the initial organizations to receive the Qualified Health Information Network designation.

Under the designation, healthcare providers using Epic now have the option to securely exchange information via the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement, according to a Dec. 12 news release from Epic. Approximately 498 hospitals who are Epic customers have already committed to participating in TEFCA.

TEFCA is a national health exchange framework aimed at enhancing patient care and promoting nationwide interoperability.