Ascension hospital taps new leadership

Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach, Fla., part of St. Louis-based Ascension, has named new leaders.

Trey Abshier was selected as president and CEO of Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, effective July 15, according to a hospital news release shared with Becker's. Mr. Abshier succeeds Bryan Walrath, who was chosen to helm Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County in Middleburg, Fla.

Most recently, Mr. Abshier served as CEO of HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, his LinkedIn page shows.

Sacred Heart Emerald Coast also announced that BJ Fontaine, MSN, RN, is returning to the organization as chief nursing officer and COO after spending two years in the same role at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City, Fla.

Previously, Ms. Fontaine worked at Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, spending about four years as CNO, according to the release.