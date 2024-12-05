Ascension names new chief managed care officer

Ascension, a St. Louis-based system with 118 wholly owned or consolidated hospitals nationwide, is undergoing a transition in managed care leadership.

Michael McMillan, senior vice president and chief managed care officer, is set to leave Ascension on March 3, according to a Dec. 4 news release. Todd Moore joined the health system on Dec. 2 as Mr. McMillan's successor.

Mr. McMillan joined Ascension in April 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Mr. Moore comes to Ascension from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, where he served as chair of revenue strategy and innovation.

"We are immensely grateful for Michael’s visionary contributions to Ascension," Saurabh Tripathi, executive vice president and CFO of Ascension, said in the release. "His work has laid the foundation for innovative managed care solutions that will continue to benefit our ministry. At the same time, we are thrilled to welcome Todd Moore, whose exceptional experience and leadership will build on this legacy."