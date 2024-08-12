Sutter names 3 hospital CEOs

Several hospitals that are part of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health have added new CEOs to their executive teams.

Shanthi Margoschis, MSN, was selected to lead Sutter Auburn (Calif.) Faith Hospital, effective Sept. 3, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Margoschis joins Sutter Health from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, where she most recently served as COO, senior vice president and interim area manager for the San Jose region.

She also was chief nurse executive at Kaiser Permanente hospitals in California, according to the release.

In her new role, Ms. Margoschis succeeds Mitch Hanna, who retired this year after nearly four decades with Sutter Health.

Sutter Health also announced that Trevor Brand will be CEO of Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch, Calif., and Bradley (Brad) Goodson will be CEO of Sutter's Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland.

Mr. Brand joins Sutter Health from City of Hope Atlanta, where, as COO, he managed operations across six states and was responsible for $2 billion in annual revenue, according to a news release.

He also previously served as COO/senior vice president of operations at City of Hope Phoenix and chief of staff and vice president of strategic initiatives at City of Hope National.

In his new role, Mr. Brand succeeds Sherie Hickman, who retired earlier this year.

Mr. Goodson joins Sutter Health from New Orleans-based Ochsner Health, where he most recently served as CEO of Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans, according to a news release.

He also previously served at Ochsner Health as senior vice president and COO of OMC – New Orleans, CEO of OMC – North Shore in Slidell, La., and system vice president of operational transformation.

In his new role, Mr. Goodson succeeds David Clark, who will retire in October after nearly 40 years in healthcare leadership, five of them as CEO for Alta Bates Summit.

Mr. Brand and Mr. Goodson will begin their new roles Aug. 26 and Sept. 30, respectively.