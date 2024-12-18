WVU Medicine hospital taps 1st chief medical officer

WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital in Ripley, W.Va., has named Holly Hill-Reinert, MD, as its inaugural chief medical officer.

Health system officials said the hospital created the role after expanding earlier this year, according to a Dec. 16 news release. In May, the hospital opened a new wing, which includes an emergency department, surgical department and an inpatient/swing-bed unit.

In addition to serving as CMO, Dr. Hill-Reinert will continue practicing internal medicine and pediatrics.

Jackson General Hospital is one of 25 hospitals that comprise WVU Medicine, based in Morgantown, W.Va.