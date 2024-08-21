Michigan hospital taps CEO

Kristin Kuchno -

Helen Johnson, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Helen Newberry (Mich.) Joy Hospital.

Ms. Johnson has more than three decades of healthcare experience, according to an Aug. 21 news release from the hospital.

