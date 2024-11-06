Wyoming hospital CEO to retire after 27 years

Doug McMillan, who has served as CEO of Cody (Wyo.) Regional Health-West Park Hospital since 1997, will retire on Nov. 22.

Mr. McMillan has more than four decades of experience in rural healthcare, according to a Nov. 4 news release shared with Becker's.

Hospital CFO Hannah McRae was named interim CEO, and a search for a permanent replacement will begin in 2025.

During his tenure, Mr. McMillan expanded services, improved financial performance and enhanced staff engagement, according to the release.

"To me, if I can make a difference in my position to others, and I have that opportunity every day to make a positive difference for physicians, community members, hospital staff [and], most importantly, patients, that's what drives me," Mr. McMillan told Becker's in August.

Mr. McMillan began his career as a CEO 41 years ago, taking on the role at Haxtun (Colo.) Hospital at age 23.

"Working alongside such dedicated and talented colleagues has been one of the greatest honors of my life," he said in the release. "I am proud of what we've accomplished and look forward to what Cody Regional Health continues to achieve."