AdventHealth taps Florida hospital CEO

Ryan Quattlebaum has been named president and CEO of AdventHealth Wesley Chapel (Fla.), effective Dec. 29.

Mr. Quattlebaum has served as president and CEO of AdventHealth North Pinellas in Tarpon Springs, Fla., since 2022, according to a Nov. 22 news release shared with Becker's.

Before joining AdventHealth, he was CFO of Adventist Health Ukiah (Calif.) Valley and Adventist Health Howard Memorial in Willits, Calif.

Mr. Quattlebaum will succeed Erik Wangsness, who will become president and CEO of AdventHealth Tampa, effective Dec. 15.