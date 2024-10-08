Overlake CEO retires, strategy chief named successor

J. Michael Marsh, president and CEO of Bellevue, Wash.-based Overlake Medical Center & Clinics, plans to retire Jan. 17 after 40 years in healthcare.

Mr. Marsh has been a champion for patient safety, care quality and patient experience, and Overlake has been recognized for an exceptional culture and employee engagement. While at Overlake, he completed a large campus renewal project and expanded the system through acquisitions and partnerships to care for more than 200,000 people.

"In my 10 years at Overlake, no honor has been greater or more fulfilling than to serve as president and CEO of this great institution and with its exceptional people," said Mr. Marsh in a message to Overlake staff. "Overlake is a special place, and I will miss it dearly."

The health system's board of trustees named Jon Duarte, chief strategy officer, as Mr. Marsh's successor. He will become the president and CEO of Overlake, and CEO of MultiCare's new North Puget Sound Region. Overlake officially joined MultiCare Oct. 1.

Mr. Duarte joined Overlake in 2014 and was instrumental in developing and executing the system's strategic direction.

"Jon is deeply rooted in Overlake's mission and values and is focused on innovation and growth," said Jason Thompson, chair of the Overlake board of trustees. "As Overlake stands at the forefront of a new era, he is the perfect choice to lead the organization into this next exciting chapter."