Overlake officially joins MultiCare: 5 things to know

Bellevue, Wash.-based Overlake Medical Center & Clinics has officially joined Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System.

The two parties signed an affiliation agreement in late May to build on the organizations' long-standing relationship.

Here are five things to know:

1. Under the affiliation, Overlake and its clinics will bring multiple services and operate a new North Puget Sound MultiCare region, according to an Oct. 1 MultiCare news release.

2. MultiCare and Overlake will collaborate by integrating practices and expanding care access and clinical programs under the affiliation.

3. Overlake's medical staff, local foundation, governance and management structure will remain the same as part of the agreement.

4. MultiCare's network now comprises 13 hospitals and more than 300 clinics in the Pacific Northwest. Care will continue to be provided to patients with their existing insurance plans at Overlake Medical Center, Overlake's 12 primary care clinics, five urgent care clinics and 19 specialty care clinics.

5. "This is an exciting day for Overlake, and we are proud to join the MultiCare Health System," J. Michael Marsh, president and CEO of Overlake, said in the release. "This affiliation will strengthen Overlake's 64-year commitment of providing exceptional, compassionate care to our patients. Together, we will be able to accomplish so much more in service to our mission of providing compassionate care. We will continue to keep high-quality patient care and the community at the center of all we do."









