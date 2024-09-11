HCA Florida names COO of 2 hospitals

Lisa Tzanakis has been appointed COO of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, effective Sept. 10.

Ms. Tzanakis most recently served as COO of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte. In this role, she managed and executed $115 million in expansion and renovation projects, according to a Sept. 10 LinkedIn post from HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

Ms. Tazanakis succeeds Isaiah Zirkle who previously held the COO roles. He was named CEO of the West Marion facility in July.

HCA Healthcare is based in Nashville, Tenn.