Isaiah Zirkle was named CEO of HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, an extension of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, according to a LinkedIn post.

Mr. Zirkle has spent two years serving the HCA Florida Ocala community, as COO for both HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, according to the post. He will begin his new role on July 22.

HCA Florida West Marion Hospital is a 222-bed hospital and part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.