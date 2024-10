Greenville, N.C.-based East Carolina University Health has tapped Kelly Weatherly as its CHRO, effective immediately.

In her new role, Ms. Weatherly will oversee human resources operations for the health system and its more than 14,000 employees, according to an Oct. 3 news release.

Ms. Weatherly will report directly to Brian Floyd, COO for ECU Health.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Weatherly served as the system's vice president of total rewards and HR operations.