Florida hospital appoints CEO

Andy Guz has been named CEO of Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Fla., effective Sept. 15, according to an Aug. 27 news release.

Mr. Guz has served as CEO of Lakewood Ranch (Fla.) Medical Center since 2016. Under Mr. Guz's leadership, the hospital created its first freestanding emergency department in Fruitville, Fla., and completed a $3 million renovation of its women's center.

Philip Reber, Lakewood Ranch's COO, has been named interim CEO, the release said.

Manatee Memorial Hospital is part of Bradenton, Fla.-based Manatee Health.