Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health tapped Deborah Addo as interim CEO Sept. 27, according to an Oct. 25 news release shared with Becker's.

The news comes after Steve Massini, who served as Penn State Health's CEO since 2019, retired Oct. 1.

As interim CEO, Ms. Addo, who serves as president and COO for the health system, will oversee Penn State Health's operations and strategic direction.

Penn State Health is conducting a nationwide search for its next CEO, the release said.