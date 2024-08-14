Henry Ford Health names chief strategy officer

Dennis Butts has been appointed chief strategy and network development officer of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health.

Mr. Butts will step into the executive vice president and C-suite role Aug. 26, according to an Aug. 14 news release from the health system.

He has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, most recently serving as health strategy and innovation leader at consulting firm Guidehouse.



At Henry Ford Health, Mr. Butts will provide strategic leadership for the system and play a key role in its joint venture with Ascension Michigan.