TriHealth taps CFO from Mercyhealth

Cincinnati-based TriHealth has named Todd Anderson as the health system's next CFO.

Mr. Anderson served as CFO for Rockford, Ill.-based Mercyhealth, a seven-hospital system caring for 2.4 million patients in Illinois and Wisconsin, since 2020. From 2011 to 2020, he served as executive vice president and CFO of Kettering (Ohio) Health.

Mr. Anderson was selected following a review process that considered more than two dozen potential candidates. His anticipated start date will follow the holidays.

He replaces Andrew DeVoe, who left TriHealth in February. Since then, Mike Crofton has served as TriHealth's interim CFO.