Encompass taps Texas hospital CEO

Sheila Bollier has been named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Houston at The Medical Center, which is expected to open in November.

Ms. Bollier has more than 30 years of leadership experience, according to an Aug. 23 news release shared with Becker's. She joined Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health in 2010, previously serving as CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Sugar Land (Texas), the release said.

The planned Houston facility is a 61-bed rehabilitation hospital.

Encompass Health is a 164-hospital system, the release said.