2 Henry Ford Health leaders get new titles

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health has given new titles to two of its leaders, according to an Oct. 15 LinkedIn post.

Nina Ramsey, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, is now executive vice president and chief people officer for the health system.

In her new role, Ms. Ramsey will help grow team member experience and continue to provide strategic leadership and direction to the system's human resources team, according to the post.

Heather Geisler, executive vice president and chief marketing, communications and experience officer, is now Henry Ford Health's executive vice president and chief brand and experience officer.

In her new role, Ms. Geisler will help elevate and maintain brand equity for the health system, according to the post.