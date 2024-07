Bon Secours Hampton Roads has appointed Kristen McSorley, DNP, RN, vice president of its Harbour View Medical Center, set to open in Suffolk, Va., in 2025.

Dr. McSorley has been with Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health for more than 16 years, according to a July 25 news release shared with Becker's. Most recently, she served as clinical nursing director for The Jewish Hospital-Mercy Health in Cincinnati.

