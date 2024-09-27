CommonSpirit California region to get new regional CMIO

Monique Díaz, MD, will assume the role of vice president and regional chief medical information officer for CommonSpirit Health's California region, according to her LinkedIn.

Starting on October 14, Dr. Díaz will report to Jim Reichert, MD, PhD, and work closely with regional CMIOs Thomas Coburn, Steven Leitch, MD, FHM, Dean Field, and Dale Gold, MD, as well as Erine Erickson, MD, and Joel Ward.

Currently, Dr. Díaz serves as Chief Medical Information Officer for Physician Enterprise West at CommonSpirit.