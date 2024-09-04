Minnesota hospital president to retire

CentraCare – Willmar (Minn.) President Mike Schramm will retire from his role, effective Jan. 3.

Mr. Schramm has led the hospital since 2019.

He also previously served as co-CEO for Carris Health, a regional health system created through the merger of Rice Memorial Hospital, ACMC Health, and Family Practice Medical Center, integrating them into CentraCare, according to a hospital news release.

CentraCare – Willmar is part of CentraCare, an integrated, nonprofit health system based in St. Cloud, Minn."