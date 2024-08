Brunswick-based Southeast Georgia Health System has named Eric Jolly vice president of finance, according to an Aug. 26 post on his LinkedIn page.

Mr. Jolly joins the health system from Kodiak Solutions, formerly Crowe, where he worked since February 2013, according to his LinkedIn page. He most recently served as vice president.

He also previously served as CFO, director of finance and controller at Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center, according to his LinkedIn page.