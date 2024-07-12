Former Steward Medical Group rev cycle VP takes HealthPRO Heritage role

Kevin Murphy was named vice president of revenue cycle management for HealthPRO Heritage, according to a July 11 post on his LinkedIn page.

Mr. Murphy most recently served as the vice president of revenue cycle for Steward Medical Group, part of Dallas-based Steward Health Care, according to his LinkedIn page. He served in that role from February 2023 to June 2024. He had worked for the medical group since 2019, previously serving as senior manager of reimbursements and business analytics, as well as director of business development and strategy.

HealthPRO Heritage provides therapy management and consulting services.

Before joining Steward Medical Group, Mr. Murphy was a senior project manager for Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital.