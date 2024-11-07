Ex-'Sesame Street' exec to lead marketing for St. Jude Children's

Samantha Maltin, the former marketing leader of "Sesame Street" producer Sesame Workshop, has joined St. Jude Children's fundraising and awareness arm as chief marketing and brand officer.

Ms. Maltin served as executive vice president and chief marketing and brand officer of Sesame Workshop from 2019 until October, when she started at ALSAC, which works to further the mission of Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"From the first moment I visited the St. Jude campus, I felt a deep connection to the mission of supporting the world's most vulnerable children and families," Ms. Maltin said in a Nov. 4 statement. "Sharing their stories, inspiring compassion, and rallying support to make a lasting difference — that's exactly where I want to dedicate my energy and my heart."

Ms. Maltin previously worked in marketing leadership roles at the History Channel and Nickelodeon.