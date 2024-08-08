3 health systems among Most Trusted Nonprofits of 2024

Three health systems were named to Morning Consult's list of the Most Trusted Nonprofits of 2024.

The business intelligence firm surveyed 4,415 U.S. adults in July, asking them how much they trust 50 major nonprofits to do the right thing.

Here are the health systems that made the top 15 (and their net trust score):

1. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.): 78.8%

7. Shriners Children's (Tampa, Fla.): 64.9%

9. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): 63.8%

"This ranking represents the faith we're so thankful to have placed in us by dedicated supporters, some new to the St. Jude mission and some who have been with us for decades," said Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of St. Jude fundraising and awareness organization ALSAC, in a July 30 statement. "Thanks to them, we are able to ensure that every child has a chance to live their best life and celebrate every moment."