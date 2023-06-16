2 health systems among Morning Consult's most trusted brands

Two health systems are among America's most trusted brands, according to a new report from business intelligence firm Morning Consult.

Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital came in first on the list of the 10 most-trusted nonprofits, while Tampa, Fla.-based Shriners Children's ranked seventh.

"We are deeply grateful for the trust our dedicated supporters and partners have placed in us for more than six decades and don't take it for granted," Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness arm of St. Jude, in a June 15 news release. "Thanks to them, we are able to ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food so they can focus on helping their child live."

Morning Consult surveyed 4,403 U.S. adults in April.