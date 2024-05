The CDC has announced that starting May 1, hospitals are no longer required to report COVID-19 hospital admissions, hospital capacity or hospital occupancy data.

However, the CDC continues to strongly encourage hospitals to voluntarily report this data. Any voluntarily reported data after May 1 will be accessible starting May 10, according to the agency.

CDC data shows that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reached a record low of 5,615 for the week ending April 20th.