11 hospital, health system CEO resignations

Several hospital and health system CEOs have stepped down or announced plans to step down from their positions.

Here are hospital and health system CEO resignations that were reported by Becker's this year:

1. Interim CEO Jason Edwards and CFO Doug Hoban will resign from their roles at Salem (Mo.) Memorial Hospital District on May 22.

2. Chris Jones resigned as COO and interim CEO of St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Enid, Okla., part of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services.

3. Roshanda Thomas resigned as CEO of Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca, Texas. Erin Clevenger — the hospital's chief nursing officer and clinical services administrator — was appointed interim CEO.

4. Rayna Bittel resigned as CEO of Grisell Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Ransom, Kan. Frank Safrit, PhD, MSN, RN, was selected as the new CEO.

5. Craig Lambrecht, MD, resigned as CEO of the combined Billings Clinic-Logan Health system, which merged into a nine-hospital entity in September. Clint Seger, MD, chief physician executive of the health system and CEO of Billings (Mont.) Clinic, and Kevin Abel, president of Logan Health Whitefish (Mont.) and Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell, Mont., will become co-CEOs for the system.

6. Emily Mastaler is stepping down as CEO of River Hospital in Alexandria Bay, N.Y., effective in May. She has accepted a new position as chief administrative officer of Stony Brook Southampton (N.Y.) Hospital.

7. Don Mueller announced plans to resign as president and CEO of St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia. Mr. Mueller accepted a role at Siskin Children's Institute in Chattanooga, Tenn., according to a Feb. 14 news release. St. Christopher's COO Robert Brooks transitioned into the role of president and COO.

8. Nathan Hough resigned as CEO of Chadron (Neb.) Community Hospital and Health Services, effective Feb. 16. Jennifer Brown, the hospital's CFO since April 2017, was selected to serve as interim CEO after his departure, according to a news release. Mr. Hough resigned "to pursue a new opportunity closer to family," the release states.

9. Scott Foster, MD, resigned as chief executive of Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth Medical Group. Melissa Edwards, MD, CMO of the medical group, was selected to serve as interim chief executive effective with partners in COO Dawn Tolotti and CFO Erin Gerner to provide overall strategic leadership.

10. Kenneth Rose, president and CEO of Texas Health Hospital Mansfield, accepted a new opportunity at another AdventHealth-affiliated hospital. Mr. Rose accepted the role of president and CEO of UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook (Ill.). Texas Health Hospital Mansfield is operated as a joint venture between Arlington-based Texas Health Resources and Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, while UChicago owns a controlling stake of the AdventHealth Bolingbrook facility.

11. Natalie Mussi, CEO of HCA Healthcare's Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, Calif., left her post for a new opportunity. Ms. Mussi took a role as vice president of operations for Surgery Ventures, a national surgery center network owned by HCA. She oversees the group's markets in California and Nevada.





