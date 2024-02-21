New York hospital CEO resigns

Emily Mastaler is stepping down as CEO of River Hospital in Alexandria Bay, N.Y.

Ms. Mastaler has led the 24-bed critical access hospital since 2019. Her resignation takes effect in May, according to a Feb. 21 news release from the hospital; she will remain CEO for the next few months as the board finalizes an interim plan.

"The next couple of months will focus on a smooth transition, ensuring the incredible gains we have made over the last several years will continue," Ms. Mastaler said in the release.

She has accepted a new role as chief administrative officer of the 124-bed Stony Brook Southampton (N.Y.) Hospital, per a Feb. 21 news release from Stony Brook Medicine.