Texas hospital CEO resigns

Roshanda Thomas has resigned as CEO of Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca, Texas.

The hospital's board of managers accepted Ms. Thomas' resignation April 8, according to a news release published to Facebook. Her last day will be no later than April 30.

Erin Clevenger — the hospital's chief nursing officer and clinical services administrator — was named interim CEO, and will collaborate with Ms. Thomas on a transition plan, per the news release.

Ms. Thomas joined Memorial Medical Center in 2014 as assistant administrator, and was promoted to CEO in September 2022. The hospital did not specify a reason for her exit.