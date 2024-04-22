UHS hospital's dual CEO-COO resigns

St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Enid, Okla., is seeing a change at the top with the resignation of the leader who served as both its COO and interim CEO.

The 229-bed hospital, part of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, announced the resignation of COO and Interim CEO Chris Jones April 19, according to Enid News & Eagle. Mr. Jones served as COO for more than two years and as interim CEO since December 2023.

Mr. Jones said he accepted a new leadership role with an unnamed hospital in Missouri, which is closer to family, according to the local news outlet.

In the wake of Mr. Jones' departure, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center will welcome back Krista Roberts, who retired in 2023 as CEO of the hospital after 33 years with the organization and six as CEO. Ms. Roberts will fulfill the role in an interim capacity until a new CEO is identified.

Becker's has reached out to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and will update this story as more information is made available.